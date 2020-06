Amenities

Beautiful corner lot home in Winter Springs, FL! - This lovely 4/3 pool home sits on a corner lot surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees in a private, peaceful setting. NEW paint and NEW floors. Split floor plan with a large unsuited master bedroom, French doors from the master bedroom to the pool. Lawn and Pool services included with the rent. Call today for more information or/and showings: 407-585-2721!! AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 7TH!!!



(RLNE5419232)