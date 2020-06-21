708 Briarwood Dr Seminole.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two Car Garage. Freshly Painted paint, Tile and Laminate flooring throughout the home.

Granite countertops. Large fenced in backyard. On a Cul De Sac in a quiet neighborhood located off Shepard Rd near 17-92. Community Pool and Playgrounds. Walking Distance to Elementary School



Rent Includes PEST CONTROL and AC Service.



Beautiful home ready to move into.



www.ezrent407.com



(RLNE4111826)