708 Briarwood Dr Seminole.

Amenities
Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two Car Garage. Freshly Painted paint, Tile and Laminate flooring throughout the home.
Granite countertops. Large fenced in backyard. On a Cul De Sac in a quiet neighborhood located off Shepard Rd near 17-92. Community Pool and Playgrounds. Walking Distance to Elementary School
Rent Includes PEST CONTROL and AC Service.
Beautiful home ready to move into.
www.ezrent407.com
(RLNE4111826)