708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

708 Briarwood Dr Seminole

708 Briarwood Drive · (407) 477-5407
Location

708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two Car Garage. Freshly Painted paint, Tile and Laminate flooring throughout the home.
Granite countertops. Large fenced in backyard. On a Cul De Sac in a quiet neighborhood located off Shepard Rd near 17-92. Community Pool and Playgrounds. Walking Distance to Elementary School

Rent Includes PEST CONTROL and AC Service.

Beautiful home ready to move into.

www.ezrent407.com

(RLNE4111826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have any available units?
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have?
Some of 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole currently offering any rent specials?
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole is pet friendly.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole offer parking?
Yes, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole does offer parking.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have a pool?
Yes, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole has a pool.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have accessible units?
No, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 708 Briarwood Dr Seminole has units with air conditioning.

