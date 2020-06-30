All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

705 Briarwood Drive

705 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

705 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
705 Briarwood Drive Available 03/01/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Home in Winter Springs *** Available 03/01/20*** - Fantastic 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Home in Winter Springs
Located at 705 Briarwood Drive. Winter Springs, FL 32708
It Features a Formal Living/Dining Area With an Open Floor Plan
Tile & Laminate Throughout
Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very conveniently Located Near Major Highways, Dinning & Shopping
Call Today Valentin Moncada with Outlet Property Management (407)777-6499 to Schedule a Showing
Won't Last

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5521107)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
705 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 705 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
705 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Briarwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Briarwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

