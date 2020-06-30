Amenities

705 Briarwood Drive Available 03/01/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Home in Winter Springs *** Available 03/01/20*** - Fantastic 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Home in Winter Springs

Located at 705 Briarwood Drive. Winter Springs, FL 32708

It Features a Formal Living/Dining Area With an Open Floor Plan

Tile & Laminate Throughout

Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom

Only Small Pets Allowed

Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval

Very conveniently Located Near Major Highways, Dinning & Shopping

Call Today Valentin Moncada with Outlet Property Management (407)777-6499 to Schedule a Showing

Won't Last



No Cats Allowed



