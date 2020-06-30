Amenities
705 Briarwood Drive Available 03/01/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom & 2 Bathroom Home in Winter Springs
Located at 705 Briarwood Drive. Winter Springs, FL 32708
It Features a Formal Living/Dining Area With an Open Floor Plan
Tile & Laminate Throughout
Spacious Master Bedroom and Bathroom
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very conveniently Located Near Major Highways, Dinning & Shopping
Call Today Valentin Moncada with Outlet Property Management (407)777-6499 to Schedule a Showing
Won't Last
No Cats Allowed
