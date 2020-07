Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move in ready - 2/1 Duplex, Completely remodeled is now looking for a new family. New ac unit, granite counters, new appliances, Tiled thru-out New flooring appliances and more. Inside laundry room with hookup. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with tub. Near schools and shopping. Available now. No pets nor Roommates accepted. Household income must be 3 times the rent amount. Decedent credit is required. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674.



No Pets Allowed



