Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

696 Barrington Circle

Location

696 Barrington Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
696 Barrington Circle - Property Id: 139489

Beautiful, immaculately clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Unit, House with Private Yard in Upscale Tuscawilla Country Club Neighborhood. About 2400 Sq ft Plus Spacious, Covered, Screened, and Tiled Florida Room. Ceramic Tiles and Travertine all Through the House. Available Immediately.
A Quiet Subdivision with Community Pool and Club House.
All Appliances Provided Including Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139489
Property Id 139489

(RLNE5852713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Barrington Circle have any available units?
696 Barrington Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 696 Barrington Circle have?
Some of 696 Barrington Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 696 Barrington Circle currently offering any rent specials?
696 Barrington Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Barrington Circle pet-friendly?
No, 696 Barrington Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 696 Barrington Circle offer parking?
Yes, 696 Barrington Circle does offer parking.
Does 696 Barrington Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 696 Barrington Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Barrington Circle have a pool?
Yes, 696 Barrington Circle has a pool.
Does 696 Barrington Circle have accessible units?
No, 696 Barrington Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Barrington Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 696 Barrington Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Barrington Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Barrington Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
