Amenities
696 Barrington Circle - Property Id: 139489
Beautiful, immaculately clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Single Unit, House with Private Yard in Upscale Tuscawilla Country Club Neighborhood. About 2400 Sq ft Plus Spacious, Covered, Screened, and Tiled Florida Room. Ceramic Tiles and Travertine all Through the House. Available Immediately.
A Quiet Subdivision with Community Pool and Club House.
All Appliances Provided Including Range, Refrigerator, Dish Washer, Microwave, Washer and Dryer
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139489
