Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

All this beautiful home is missing is you! This is a fantastic townhome in the community of Jesup's Landing in Winter Springs. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, granite countertops, updated appliances. No pets. Washer and dryer included.

