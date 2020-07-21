Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

673 Oneida Ln. Available 03/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Tuscawilla - Dont miss this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Tuscawilla, with little through traffic. This home offers a spacious floor plan with separate formal dining and living areas. Freshly painted inside and out with newer counter tops, refinished cabinets and hardwood flooring! The master suite and 1 bedroom are on one side of the house with the additional two bedrooms on the other. The master offers his and her sinks, a large walk in closet, shower stall and separate toilet room. The large screened in porch leads to a large fenced backyard. Easy access to the 417. Winter Springs Schools. Close to restaurants and shopping. Available the first week of March 2020.



