All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 673 Oneida Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
673 Oneida Ln.
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

673 Oneida Ln.

673 Oneida Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Tuscawilla
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

673 Oneida Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
673 Oneida Ln. Available 03/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Tuscawilla - Dont miss this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Tuscawilla, with little through traffic. This home offers a spacious floor plan with separate formal dining and living areas. Freshly painted inside and out with newer counter tops, refinished cabinets and hardwood flooring! The master suite and 1 bedroom are on one side of the house with the additional two bedrooms on the other. The master offers his and her sinks, a large walk in closet, shower stall and separate toilet room. The large screened in porch leads to a large fenced backyard. Easy access to the 417. Winter Springs Schools. Close to restaurants and shopping. Available the first week of March 2020.

(RLNE4560516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 Oneida Ln. have any available units?
673 Oneida Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 673 Oneida Ln. have?
Some of 673 Oneida Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 Oneida Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
673 Oneida Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 Oneida Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 673 Oneida Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. offer parking?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. have a pool?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. have accessible units?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 673 Oneida Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 673 Oneida Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinter Springs 2 Bedroom Apartments
Winter Springs Apartments with ParkingWinter Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Winter Springs Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tuscawilla

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College