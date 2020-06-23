647 Dolphin Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Great House in Winter Springs - 3 bdrm 2 bath split plan home has it all. Eat in Kitchen with ceramic tile floor. Living room /dining room combination. Family room with fireplace. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. Inside laundry room. Fenced yard. Garage has been made into a bonus room. To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email to Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com. Sorry No pets Allowed



$1,425.00 Rent

$1,425.00 Security Deposit

$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

**Renters Insurance Required**



Rental Qualifications:

Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

2 years verifiable rental history

2 years verifiable employment history

No Evictions

Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and older



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2656280)