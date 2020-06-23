All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 647 Dolphin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
647 Dolphin Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

647 Dolphin Road

647 Dolphin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

647 Dolphin Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Great House in Winter Springs - 3 bdrm 2 bath split plan home has it all. Eat in Kitchen with ceramic tile floor. Living room /dining room combination. Family room with fireplace. Lots of windows make this home light and bright. Inside laundry room. Fenced yard. Garage has been made into a bonus room. To schedule your own private tour, please call 407-736-9309 or email to Info@Flarealtyinvestments.com. Sorry No pets Allowed

$1,425.00 Rent
$1,425.00 Security Deposit
$ 65.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
**Renters Insurance Required**

Rental Qualifications:
Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
2 years verifiable rental history
2 years verifiable employment history
No Evictions
Criminal/Credit Background Check on each applicant 18 and older

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2656280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 Dolphin Road have any available units?
647 Dolphin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 647 Dolphin Road currently offering any rent specials?
647 Dolphin Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 Dolphin Road pet-friendly?
No, 647 Dolphin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 647 Dolphin Road offer parking?
Yes, 647 Dolphin Road does offer parking.
Does 647 Dolphin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 Dolphin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 Dolphin Road have a pool?
No, 647 Dolphin Road does not have a pool.
Does 647 Dolphin Road have accessible units?
No, 647 Dolphin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 647 Dolphin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 Dolphin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 Dolphin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 647 Dolphin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College