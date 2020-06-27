642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL END UNIT. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the gated community of Barclay Reserve is now available! Located in Winter Springs/Oviedo border. Don't miss out on this 1602 sq. ft. two-story townhome. one car garage and a private driveway that fits an additional 2 cars! Driveway is set right next to an open field/common area for relaxation and play. NUCore water proof luxury vinyl floor throughout. The home boasts a large living/dining area, over-sized sliding glass doors, which lead to a screen-enclosed back porch equipped with a breezy ceiling fan for comfort. Recently updated kitchen (stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, backsplash and large pantry provide a great entertaining space for your family and friends. The downstairs living space also includes a powder room and plenty of storage closets. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom, walk-in closet and double vanity, high vaulted ceilings. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms, bathroom, new digital washer and dryer, ac system and lots of closet space. Located minutes from Oviedo Mall, UCF Waterford Lakes, Town Center, Sports Complex, YMCA Library and much more. It is also zoned for the best Oviedo schools: Lawton Elementary School, Jackson Heights Middle School and Oviedo High School. Call to schedule an appointment to view this new listing.