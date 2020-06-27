All apartments in Winter Springs
642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE
642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE

642 Pinebranch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

642 Pinebranch Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL END UNIT. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in the gated community of Barclay Reserve is now available! Located in Winter Springs/Oviedo border. Don't miss out on this 1602 sq. ft. two-story townhome. one car garage and a private driveway that fits an additional 2 cars! Driveway is set right next to an open field/common area for relaxation and play. NUCore water proof luxury vinyl floor throughout. The home boasts a large living/dining area, over-sized sliding glass doors, which lead to a screen-enclosed back porch equipped with a breezy ceiling fan for comfort. Recently updated kitchen (stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, backsplash and large pantry provide a great entertaining space for your family and friends. The downstairs living space also includes a powder room and plenty of storage closets. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom, walk-in closet and double vanity, high vaulted ceilings. Down the hall are two additional bedrooms, bathroom, new digital washer and dryer, ac system and lots of closet space. Located minutes from Oviedo Mall, UCF Waterford Lakes, Town Center, Sports Complex, YMCA Library and much more. It is also zoned for the best Oviedo schools: Lawton Elementary School, Jackson Heights Middle School and Oviedo High School. Call to schedule an appointment to view this new listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have any available units?
642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have?
Some of 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 642 PINEBRANCH CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
