641 MacDuff Lane Unit B

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! SPACIOUS tiled living area leads back to the open kitchen. OPEN kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and room to host. The backyard is Fully Fenced and is great for relaxation! MUST SEE. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Quick easy access to major highways, as well as a wide selection of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Highland Elementary School, South Seminole Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!



(RLNE5268542)