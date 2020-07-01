All apartments in Winter Springs
641 MacDuff Lane Unit B

641 Macduff Lane · No Longer Available
Location

641 Macduff Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex for Rent in Winter Springs, FL! SPACIOUS tiled living area leads back to the open kitchen. OPEN kitchen features an ample amount of cabinetry and room to host. The backyard is Fully Fenced and is great for relaxation! MUST SEE. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Quick easy access to major highways, as well as a wide selection of shopping and dining options. Zoned for Highland Elementary School, South Seminole Middle School and Winter Springs High School. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!

(RLNE5268542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have any available units?
641 MacDuff Lane Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
Is 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
641 MacDuff Lane Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B offers parking.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have a pool?
No, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have accessible units?
No, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 641 MacDuff Lane Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

