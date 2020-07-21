64 S. Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

**3/2 in Winter Springs with fenced yard** - This 3/2 offers all hard wood and tile flooring. Living room, dining room and outside utility shed with W/D. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and slider doors leading out to the lanai. Large fenced yard with lots of privacy. This is a great location, close to all major roads for easy commute. No pets please! LB JE



**ATTENTION APPLICANTS/PROSPECTIVE RENTERS- this property was built in or prior to 1978. Please refer to the Lead-based Paint information packet located in the TENANT section of our website under FORMS. If you have any questions regarding this, please feel free to contact our rental office.**



