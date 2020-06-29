632 Pinebranch Circle

Amenities

Available Now in Winter Springs! 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse w/ Garage at Barclay Reserve! - Available Now in Winter Springs! Get Ready to Come Home to this Wonderful 2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Two-Story Townhouse w/ Single-Car Garage at Barclay Reserve! This home features a 1,466 sq. ft. spacious floorplan that opens to Tiled Flooring in the Dining Room, Living Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and a half bathroom downstairs. The Perfect Area to entertain your guest with access to the back patio. Appliances in Kitchen include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave and Electric Stove. The bedrooms are upstairs with Carpet; the master suite and master bathroom with double vanity, the second bedroom with a hall bathroom and Laundry equipped with washer and dryer. Pet Friendly!



Community Features: Gated Entry, Sidewalks and a Gazebo that overlooks the water.



Location Features: 417 access, Local Area Shopping and Entertainment in Winter Springs and Oviedo! Just a short drive away from Oviedo on the Park, Central Winds Park, Shane Kelly Park, Oviedo Mall, Winter Springs Town Center and Black Hammock Wilderness Area by Lake Jessup!



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



