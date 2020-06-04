607 Viana Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Price Improvement - This Seller Is Ready To Close! This Beautiful & Spacious Home Is Move In Ready! Amazing Curb Appeal With The Brick Paved Side Entry Garage And Lush Landscaping. Have Your New Home In Time For Hosting The Holiday Dinners In The Formal Dining Room. The Open Floor Plan And Spacious Family Room Is Perfect For Large Gatherings And Everyday Living Too! The Fireplace Will Be The Perfect Spot To Enjoy The Upcoming Winter Nights. The Master Bath Includes An Oversized Soaking Tub That Will Be Perfect After A Long Day And A Large Walk In Shower! You Will Be Able To Enjoy The Outdoors Year-round With This Massive Screen Enclosed Lanai. This Will Make The Perfect Home For Anyone Looking For A Large Spacious Home In A Beautiful Gated Neighborhood!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.