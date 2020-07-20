606 Casa Park Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 2 bed 2 1/2 bath, Town house,all bed rooms are up stairs ( 2nd. floor) $1295.00 rent + $1295.00 deposit. $100.00 for application and Home Owner Association (back ground check) fee. The place is available in June 1 .Washer/Dryer HKUP in the kitchen area.Screened in porch facing water in the back of the condo. Beautiful view from the up stairs bedroom. Community pool, across street from the large park..Your pet could not go over 30 lb. & only one pet is allowed.

Great Seminole schools.Close to UCF,Red Bug road & Tuskawilla