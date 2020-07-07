All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

603 Huntly Lane

603 Huntly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

603 Huntly Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3/2 Home In The Highlands Of Winter Springs - 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in The Highlands community of Winter Springs. Open layout with hard surface floors throughout. There are 1,634 total square feet, with 1,134 square feet air conditioned. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Community amenities include walking trails, lake side park, pool, tennis courts, and childrens playground.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE2978685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Huntly Lane have any available units?
603 Huntly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 603 Huntly Lane have?
Some of 603 Huntly Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Huntly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Huntly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Huntly Lane pet-friendly?
No, 603 Huntly Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 603 Huntly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 603 Huntly Lane offers parking.
Does 603 Huntly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Huntly Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Huntly Lane have a pool?
Yes, 603 Huntly Lane has a pool.
Does 603 Huntly Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Huntly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Huntly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Huntly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Huntly Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 603 Huntly Lane has units with air conditioning.

