603 Huntly Lane

Amenities
3/2 Home In The Highlands Of Winter Springs - 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in The Highlands community of Winter Springs. Open layout with hard surface floors throughout. There are 1,634 total square feet, with 1,134 square feet air conditioned. Fenced backyard and 2-car garage. Community amenities include walking trails, lake side park, pool, tennis courts, and childrens playground.
Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240
(RLNE2978685)