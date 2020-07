Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Come home to this cute 2/1.5 townhome in beautiful Winter Springs. Enjoy maintenance free living because lawncare is included. There is all tile of the first floor and a fenced patio in the back, which is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features a double master suite with ceiling fans and a washer/dryer for your use. This won't last...Call for your appointment to see this home Today!