Winter Springs, FL
549 Cruz Bay Cir
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

549 Cruz Bay Cir

549 Cruz Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

549 Cruz Bay Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Parkst

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Spacious Townhouse for rent in Winter Springs - Property Id: 264730

Large 3 bedroom, 3 bath, end unit town-home in the The Landings at Parkstone. Parkstone is a highly desirable gated community in Winter Springs. This stunning unit features a two story great room with an open concept kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, high-end espresso cherry cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. 1 Bedroom & full bath downstairs. The master bedroom suite upstairs boasts a knock out master bath with a huge corner soaking tub along with a big separate shower. This design affords total privacy with each bedroom not sharing a wall with a neighbor. This immaculate home also features a breakfast nook and a separate dining room. A huge separate laundry room with laundry tub, closets and storage. This end unit features light galore with an abundance of windows and very large green space. Community pool, short walk to the Winter Springs Town Square Great Seminole County Schools! Close to UCF!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264730
Property Id 264730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have any available units?
549 Cruz Bay Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have?
Some of 549 Cruz Bay Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Cruz Bay Cir currently offering any rent specials?
549 Cruz Bay Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Cruz Bay Cir pet-friendly?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir offer parking?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir does not offer parking.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have a pool?
Yes, 549 Cruz Bay Cir has a pool.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have accessible units?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 549 Cruz Bay Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 549 Cruz Bay Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

