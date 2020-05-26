549 Cruz Bay Cir

Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 3 bath, end unit town-home in the The Landings at Parkstone. Parkstone is a highly desirable gated community in Winter Springs. This stunning unit features a two story great room with an open concept kitchen featuring quartz counter tops, high-end espresso cherry cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. 1 Bedroom & full bath downstairs. The master bedroom suite upstairs boasts a knock out master bath with a huge corner soaking tub along with a big separate shower. This design affords total privacy with each bedroom not sharing a wall with a neighbor. This immaculate home also features a breakfast nook and a separate dining room. A huge separate laundry room with laundry tub, closets and storage. This end unit features light galore with an abundance of windows and very large green space. Community pool, short walk to the Winter Springs Town Square Great Seminole County Schools! Close to UCF!

No Pets Allowed



