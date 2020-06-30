502 George St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

This 4/2 home has all tile floors. Open split floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a stand-up tile shower. A sliding glass door from the master bedroom leads out to the lanai and pool area. Beautiful screened in pool area with a fenced in back yard. The home also has a 1 car attached garage. Located in a great area with A+ schools, tons of local shopping and dining. Less than a mile from 1792 and 15 minutes from I4 and 417.



* Small pets only

*Pool Care Included in the rent*



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.