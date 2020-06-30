All apartments in Winter Springs
502 George St.
502 George St
502 George St

502 George Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 George Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
This 4/2 home has all tile floors. Open split floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a stand-up tile shower. A sliding glass door from the master bedroom leads out to the lanai and pool area. Beautiful screened in pool area with a fenced in back yard. The home also has a 1 car attached garage. Located in a great area with A+ schools, tons of local shopping and dining. Less than a mile from 1792 and 15 minutes from I4 and 417.

* Small pets only
*Pool Care Included in the rent*

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 502 George St have any available units?
502 George St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 502 George St have?
Some of 502 George St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 George St currently offering any rent specials?
502 George St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 George St pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 George St is pet friendly.
Does 502 George St offer parking?
Yes, 502 George St offers parking.
Does 502 George St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 George St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 George St have a pool?
Yes, 502 George St has a pool.
Does 502 George St have accessible units?
No, 502 George St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 George St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 George St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 George St have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 George St does not have units with air conditioning.

