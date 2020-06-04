461 Dewars Court

Amenities

Your new home awaits! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is located in the scenic natural paradise of The Highlands. The home features over 2200 square feet located on a shady, tree-lined, cul-de-sac. Also, enjoy the calming views of the pond with fountain in the backyard. There is plenty of space throughout the living areas, as well as a large open island kitchen. This home has walk in closets as well as built-in storage throughout much of the house. The fireplace is the perfect spot for relaxing and taking in the water views. Also, the community features a pool, tennis, parks, nature trail and clubhosue. This one is one you canGÇÖt miss.



Listing Courtesy Of H. & H. REALTY, INC.



