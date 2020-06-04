All apartments in Winter Springs
461 Dewars Court

461 Dewars Court · No Longer Available
Location

461 Dewars Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Your new home awaits! This wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house is located in the scenic natural paradise of The Highlands. The home features over 2200 square feet located on a shady, tree-lined, cul-de-sac. Also, enjoy the calming views of the pond with fountain in the backyard. There is plenty of space throughout the living areas, as well as a large open island kitchen. This home has walk in closets as well as built-in storage throughout much of the house. The fireplace is the perfect spot for relaxing and taking in the water views. Also, the community features a pool, tennis, parks, nature trail and clubhosue. This one is one you canGÇÖt miss.

Listing Courtesy Of H. & H. REALTY, INC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Dewars Court have any available units?
461 Dewars Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 461 Dewars Court have?
Some of 461 Dewars Court's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Dewars Court currently offering any rent specials?
461 Dewars Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Dewars Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 461 Dewars Court is pet friendly.
Does 461 Dewars Court offer parking?
No, 461 Dewars Court does not offer parking.
Does 461 Dewars Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 Dewars Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Dewars Court have a pool?
Yes, 461 Dewars Court has a pool.
Does 461 Dewars Court have accessible units?
No, 461 Dewars Court does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Dewars Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Dewars Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Dewars Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Dewars Court does not have units with air conditioning.
