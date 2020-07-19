440 BLUE BAYOU LANE

Amenities

This home is equipped with everything you need for hassle-free living, because together with you, we make a house a home. Providing both excellent quality and value, this professionally managed and maintained home is available for lease. You will love this 3 bedroom 3 bath townhome with its open floor plan on the second floor kitchen/dining and living plus One bedroom and one bathroom. The other two bedrooms each with their own bathrooms with the large master on the 3rd floor. Home features tile and carpet flooring. Attached Two car garage. The downtown location cannot be beat, close to shopping, dining and major highways. Don’t miss this great opportunity!