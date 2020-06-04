428 East State Road 434

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263955



Take $500 off the first month's rent if you can move in by 04/15/2020. Property owner willing to negotiate. Please contact leasing agent with all reasonable offers. Beautifully renovated unit on corner lot. Porcelain tile floors, wood laminate floor in bedrooms. Glass tile in shower. Frameless shower door. Quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Glass tile backsplash in kitchen. White wood cabinets and a central island. Stainless steel appliances. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. HOA application may be necessary. Should an HOA application fee be required, the tenant will be responsible for paying the application fee.

|Amenities: Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Wood-style flooring,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Dogs ok,Cats ok

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.