Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY

420 Blue Bayou Lane · No Longer Available
Location

420 Blue Bayou Lane, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Winter Springs....Three Story Townhome In Jesup's Reserve!! - This beautiful 3 bd / 3.5 ba three story 1986 square foot townhome will be available for move in! Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, master bath features garden tub with separate shower and two car garage with opener. Two balconies and a front porch. Ready to move-In! Community features resort like swimming pool, cabana and great location close to shopping and entertainment!!

Small Pets Negotiable (under 25 lbs) - $250 Pet Deposit + $250 Pet Fee

Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)

(RLNE2548923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have any available units?
420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have?
Some of 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY does not have units with air conditioning.
