420 BLUE BAYOU LN SEMINOLE COUNTY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Winter Springs....Three Story Townhome In Jesup's Reserve!! - This beautiful 3 bd / 3.5 ba three story 1986 square foot townhome will be available for move in! Kitchen has beautiful wood cabinets and granite counter tops, master bath features garden tub with separate shower and two car garage with opener. Two balconies and a front porch. Ready to move-In! Community features resort like swimming pool, cabana and great location close to shopping and entertainment!!



Small Pets Negotiable (under 25 lbs) - $250 Pet Deposit + $250 Pet Fee



Application Fee: $50 / adult (18+)



(RLNE2548923)