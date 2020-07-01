407 S Hawthorn Circle

Amenities

WINTER SPRINGS 3br 2ba UPDATED home with FENCED YARD - WINTER SPRINGS 3br 2ba UPDATED home with FENCED YARD. Tile and laminate floors in main areas, with carpet in bedrooms. NEUTRAL PAINT THROUGHOUT, updated STAINLESS STEEL appliances in kitchen, Covered/screened patio off kitchen space. Open deck off the master bedroom, storage shed in back yard. Attached 1 car garage, with energy efficient GAS water heater. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. PRICED TO RENT FAST! Drive by, then schedule appointment today!



Click on link below to schedule a showing!

https://showmojo.com/l/c2cddfd065



(RLNE5186248)