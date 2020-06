Amenities

microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Delightful 3 bedroom home has an open floor plan, tons of natural light and modern touches! With almost 1600 square feet of living space, this beautiful home is just waiting for a new tenant! In the Village section of Tuskawilla Trails, surrounded by modular homes of like quality. This home will go fast! CALL TODAY for Your Showing! (First and last months rent and $1000 deposit due at signing.)