Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool playground

344 Michael Blake Blvd Available 10/10/19 344 Michael Blake Blvd Winter Springs FL 32708 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath villa in the sought after community of Winter Springs Village.

The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 42inch wood cabinets.

A breakfast bar that overlooks the family room creating a warm open atmosphere.

All bedrooms are upstairs with an additional loft.

Energy star appliances, dual flush toilets plus spray foam insulation in the walls make this home much more energy efficient.

The community features a recreation building, community pool and playground.

Also, close to shopping, restaurants and walking trails, there is everything you need and more.

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



