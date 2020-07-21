All apartments in Winter Springs
344 Michael Blake Blvd
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

344 Michael Blake Blvd

344 Michael Blake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

344 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
344 Michael Blake Blvd Available 10/10/19 344 Michael Blake Blvd Winter Springs FL 32708 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath villa in the sought after community of Winter Springs Village.
The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and 42inch wood cabinets.
A breakfast bar that overlooks the family room creating a warm open atmosphere.
All bedrooms are upstairs with an additional loft.
Energy star appliances, dual flush toilets plus spray foam insulation in the walls make this home much more energy efficient.
The community features a recreation building, community pool and playground.
Also, close to shopping, restaurants and walking trails, there is everything you need and more.
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

(RLNE5112192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have any available units?
344 Michael Blake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have?
Some of 344 Michael Blake Blvd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Michael Blake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
344 Michael Blake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Michael Blake Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Michael Blake Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd offer parking?
No, 344 Michael Blake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Michael Blake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 344 Michael Blake Blvd has a pool.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 344 Michael Blake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Michael Blake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 344 Michael Blake Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 344 Michael Blake Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
