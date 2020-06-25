All apartments in Winter Springs
324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD
324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD

324 Michael Blake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

324 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This two story 3/2.5 is just under 1800 sq ft of living space. All tile floors downstairs with a nice open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and 42" solid wood cabinets. Half bathroom off the kitchen down stairs as well. Upstairs the loft is located right outside the master at the top of the stairs. Over sized master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a separate tub and stand-up shower. Laundry room up stairs with washer/dryer hookups. Two car garage with remote and opener. Winter Springs Village is a quiet community with community pool, clubhouse, and playground. Great location minutes from 417, and tons of local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have any available units?
324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have?
Some of 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD offers parking.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD has a pool.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
