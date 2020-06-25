324 MICHAEL BLAKE BLVD

Amenities

This two story 3/2.5 is just under 1800 sq ft of living space. All tile floors downstairs with a nice open floor plan. The kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and 42" solid wood cabinets. Half bathroom off the kitchen down stairs as well. Upstairs the loft is located right outside the master at the top of the stairs. Over sized master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Master bathroom has a separate tub and stand-up shower. Laundry room up stairs with washer/dryer hookups. Two car garage with remote and opener. Winter Springs Village is a quiet community with community pool, clubhouse, and playground. Great location minutes from 417, and tons of local shopping and dining.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.