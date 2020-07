Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large corner fenced lot with additional parking out front and on the side. The home is a comfortable 3 bedroom with living room up front and eat in kitchen in back with updated appliances. There is a nice screened porch that overlooks the spacious back yard and storage building. Great location if you need to get to Longwood, Sanford, Casselberry and Lake Mary. Schools are only blocks away.