209 HEATHERWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful fenced pool home in the gated community of the Reserve at Tuscawilla. Home features lots of upgrades, 4 bedrooms plus an office, tray ceilings, ceramic tile, wood floors, upgraded baths and closets, plantation shutters, french doors, upgraded laundry room, private backyard with mature landscaping. Spacious 3 car garage, and much, much more! Too much to list! Pool and lawn care in included with rent. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).