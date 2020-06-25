170 Lombardy Rd

Amenities
Gorgeous Designer Renovated Home In The Heart Of Winter Springs! This Property Features A Completely Renovated Kitchen And Bathrooms, Newer Roof, Wood Inspired Laminate Flooring/ Earth Toned Tile Throughout, And An Energy Efficient Tank Less Water Heater. The Kitchen Is An Open Layout With Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, Wood Cabinetry With The Soft Close Feature, A Large Island With Pendant Lighting Above. The Living Room And Master Suite Both Offer A Bonus Room - Perfect For A Study, Game Room, Craft Corner Or Nursery. With Over 1900 Sq Ft Of Room, This Home Is Perfect For A Large Family And Entertaining. This Home Is Located In A Quiet And Established Neighborhood With "a" Rated School Districts.
Listing Courtesy Of PREMIUM PROPERTIES R.E SERVICE
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Listing Courtesy Of PREMIUM PROPERTIES R.E SERVICE
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.