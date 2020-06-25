170 Lombardy Rd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Designer Renovated Home In The Heart Of Winter Springs! This Property Features A Completely Renovated Kitchen And Bathrooms, Newer Roof, Wood Inspired Laminate Flooring/ Earth Toned Tile Throughout, And An Energy Efficient Tank Less Water Heater. The Kitchen Is An Open Layout With Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, Wood Cabinetry With The Soft Close Feature, A Large Island With Pendant Lighting Above. The Living Room And Master Suite Both Offer A Bonus Room - Perfect For A Study, Game Room, Craft Corner Or Nursery. With Over 1900 Sq Ft Of Room, This Home Is Perfect For A Large Family And Entertaining. This Home Is Located In A Quiet And Established Neighborhood With "a" Rated School Districts.



Listing Courtesy Of PREMIUM PROPERTIES R.E SERVICE



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.