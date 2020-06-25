All apartments in Winter Springs
Last updated May 11 2019 at 5:54 AM

170 Lombardy Rd

170 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Location

170 Lombardy Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708
North Orlando

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Designer Renovated Home In The Heart Of Winter Springs! This Property Features A Completely Renovated Kitchen And Bathrooms, Newer Roof, Wood Inspired Laminate Flooring/ Earth Toned Tile Throughout, And An Energy Efficient Tank Less Water Heater. The Kitchen Is An Open Layout With Beautiful Granite Counter-tops, Wood Cabinetry With The Soft Close Feature, A Large Island With Pendant Lighting Above. The Living Room And Master Suite Both Offer A Bonus Room - Perfect For A Study, Game Room, Craft Corner Or Nursery. With Over 1900 Sq Ft Of Room, This Home Is Perfect For A Large Family And Entertaining. This Home Is Located In A Quiet And Established Neighborhood With "a" Rated School Districts.

Listing Courtesy Of PREMIUM PROPERTIES R.E SERVICE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Lombardy Rd have any available units?
170 Lombardy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 170 Lombardy Rd have?
Some of 170 Lombardy Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Lombardy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
170 Lombardy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Lombardy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Lombardy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd offer parking?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd have a pool?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd have accessible units?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Lombardy Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Lombardy Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
