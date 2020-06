Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful 3/2.5 end unit townhome is positioned close to the community pool. The kitchen which opens up to the family/dining room has brand new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home features vaulted ceilings,and skylights.Make sure you see this home soon.