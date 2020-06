Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 3/2 home in the heart of Tuskawilla! On a corner lot, this villa is in pristine condition and ready for you to move right in. Features include wood plank flooring in the living room and newer tile throughout the rest of the home. The open kitchen, dining and family rooms form a spacious gathering area for easy living and entertaining. Kitchen appliances are just two years old; the AC is only one year. The master bath has dual sinks and tub/shower combo. Secondary bedrooms have ample closet space and ceiling fans. There are architectural features throughout, and volume ceilings make all the rooms appear larger. Schedule a tour today!