Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 PM

1372 Casa Park Circle

1372 Casa Park Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1372 Casa Park Circle, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
racquetball court
tennis court
You will love this renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 town home located in Casa Park Villas! Property has two master bedrooms upstairs and additional half bath downstairs for guests! Great laminated wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom vanities and more. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Sorry no pets. All this in the heart of Winter Springs/Tuskawilla, in a great school district and across from Trotwood Park (basketball, Tennis, Racquetball, plus softball and soccer fields. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have any available units?
1372 Casa Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1372 Casa Park Circle have?
Some of 1372 Casa Park Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1372 Casa Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1372 Casa Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1372 Casa Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle offer parking?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have a pool?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1372 Casa Park Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1372 Casa Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1372 Casa Park Circle has units with air conditioning.
