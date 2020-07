Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan playground fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath, Split Plan Home in Country Club Village - This home offers a Master Suite with Shower, Separate Tub and Double Vanity - Wood Burning Fireplace in Great-room. Inside Laundry - Two Car Garage - Yard Maintenance - Country Club Community - The Tuscawilla Community has Many Parks and Playgrounds, Seminole Trail and so much more... No Smoking on grounds - No Pets permitted.