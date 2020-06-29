All apartments in Winter Springs
1170 East Winged Foot Circle
1170 East Winged Foot Circle

1170 Winged Foot Circle East
Location

1170 Winged Foot Circle East, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This completely remodeled Country Club Villas home has many unique features. The Kitchen is completely remodeled with an abundance of 42 inch solid wood cabinets, under and above cabinet lighting, wine rack, granite counters, breakfast nook area , garden window and sliders that access the screened lanai. The Living Room/Dining Room area features wood beamed cathedral ceilings, fireplace and double sliders leading to screened lanai. The Master bedroom is on the first floor and features sliders that lead to a large paved patio overlooking the Greenbelt in the back, walk in closet with custom organizers, double sink and wall cabinets and walk in shower. The stairs to the second floor are lines with iron and wood railings, and opens to a spacious loft area overlooking the living room area. The two bedrooms upstairs all have sliders opening to private balconies and wood floors. The second Bath is completely remodeled with wood cabinetry and walk in shower. The yard and hedge maintenance is done by the HOA. There is a fruit tree , pineapple plants and a raised garden area backed by a Greenbelt area for ultimate privacy bordered by lush landscaping.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1170-e-winged-foot-cir-winter-springs-fl-32708-usa/549d76cf-67f5-45f1-9a12-4257eb1c2bd4

(RLNE5508347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have any available units?
1170 East Winged Foot Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have?
Some of 1170 East Winged Foot Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1170 East Winged Foot Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1170 East Winged Foot Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1170 East Winged Foot Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle offers parking.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have a pool?
No, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have accessible units?
No, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1170 East Winged Foot Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1170 East Winged Foot Circle has units with air conditioning.
