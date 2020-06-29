1170 East Winged Foot Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This completely remodeled Country Club Villas home has many unique features. The Kitchen is completely remodeled with an abundance of 42 inch solid wood cabinets, under and above cabinet lighting, wine rack, granite counters, breakfast nook area , garden window and sliders that access the screened lanai. The Living Room/Dining Room area features wood beamed cathedral ceilings, fireplace and double sliders leading to screened lanai. The Master bedroom is on the first floor and features sliders that lead to a large paved patio overlooking the Greenbelt in the back, walk in closet with custom organizers, double sink and wall cabinets and walk in shower. The stairs to the second floor are lines with iron and wood railings, and opens to a spacious loft area overlooking the living room area. The two bedrooms upstairs all have sliders opening to private balconies and wood floors. The second Bath is completely remodeled with wood cabinetry and walk in shower. The yard and hedge maintenance is done by the HOA. There is a fruit tree , pineapple plants and a raised garden area backed by a Greenbelt area for ultimate privacy bordered by lush landscaping.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1170-e-winged-foot-cir-winter-springs-fl-32708-usa/549d76cf-67f5-45f1-9a12-4257eb1c2bd4



