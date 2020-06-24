110 Moree Loop #27

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Winter Springs ~ Updated Kitchen/Bath & Real Hardwood Floors! - Available January 1st! Rent Includes: Washer/Dryer, Access to Great Amenities! For more information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Tamara Martin @ 407-760-0835.



**ONLY ONE PET, MAXIMUM SIZE OF 25 LBS AT MATURITY, IS PERMITTED**



Ground Floor, Corner Unit ~ Upgraded Kitchen ~ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Tucked away in The Highlands of Winter Springs, just off SR-434 with convenient access to the 417 & I-4! This highly desired community is known for its mature landscaping and peaceful walking trails!



This spacious one-bedroom condo offers over 700 sqft of living space + additional 126 sqft screened patio! Freshly painted throughout in the perfect greige color! Natural light comes pouring into this unit from the sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows! Tastefully remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and counters! Beautiful hardwood floors in the living/dining room and bedroom and neutral paint throughout! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private access to the full bath with upgraded vanity and custom shower tile! Sliding glass doors in the master provide additional access to the large patio! Outdoor lighting allows you to enjoy the patio in the evening, and a spacious storage closet offers safekeeping for your tools and toys. The Highlands offers superb amenities, including a sparkling pool, kiddie pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, picnic/grill area, parks, playground, and more!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~HOA Application fee is $25 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



