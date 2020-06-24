All apartments in Winter Springs
Find more places like 110 Moree Loop #27.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winter Springs, FL
/
110 Moree Loop #27
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:04 AM

110 Moree Loop #27

110 Moree Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winter Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 1/1 Condo in Winter Springs ~ Updated Kitchen/Bath & Real Hardwood Floors! - Available January 1st! Rent Includes: Washer/Dryer, Access to Great Amenities! For more information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Tamara Martin @ 407-760-0835.

**ONLY ONE PET, MAXIMUM SIZE OF 25 LBS AT MATURITY, IS PERMITTED**

Ground Floor, Corner Unit ~ Upgraded Kitchen ~ Gorgeous Hardwood Floors! Tucked away in The Highlands of Winter Springs, just off SR-434 with convenient access to the 417 & I-4! This highly desired community is known for its mature landscaping and peaceful walking trails!

This spacious one-bedroom condo offers over 700 sqft of living space + additional 126 sqft screened patio! Freshly painted throughout in the perfect greige color! Natural light comes pouring into this unit from the sliding glass doors and floor-to-ceiling windows! Tastefully remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and counters! Beautiful hardwood floors in the living/dining room and bedroom and neutral paint throughout! Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and private access to the full bath with upgraded vanity and custom shower tile! Sliding glass doors in the master provide additional access to the large patio! Outdoor lighting allows you to enjoy the patio in the evening, and a spacious storage closet offers safekeeping for your tools and toys. The Highlands offers superb amenities, including a sparkling pool, kiddie pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, picnic/grill area, parks, playground, and more!

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~HOA Application fee is $25 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE2227502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have any available units?
110 Moree Loop #27 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 110 Moree Loop #27 have?
Some of 110 Moree Loop #27's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Moree Loop #27 currently offering any rent specials?
110 Moree Loop #27 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Moree Loop #27 pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Moree Loop #27 is pet friendly.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 offer parking?
No, 110 Moree Loop #27 does not offer parking.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Moree Loop #27 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have a pool?
Yes, 110 Moree Loop #27 has a pool.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have accessible units?
No, 110 Moree Loop #27 does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Moree Loop #27 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Moree Loop #27 have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Moree Loop #27 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive
Winter Springs, FL 32708
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708

Similar Pages

Winter Springs 1 BedroomsWinter Springs 2 Bedrooms
Winter Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinter Springs Pet Friendly Places
Winter Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
Longwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College