Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage, Community Pool, & Freshly Painted. This unit has 3 floors with 2 Bedrooms including master bedroom on 3rd floor, Living/Dining & Kitchen on 2nd Floor, 3rd Bedroom/Bath on First Floor. Balconies off Living Room & Master Bedroom. Walk up Front Porch. All Bedrooms have walk in closets. Master Bath has separate shower & tub, and double vanities/sinks. Lawn Care Included in Rent.