108 HERITAGE PARK STREET

Beautiful Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in excellent conditions on a Gated community with pool. Excellent Winter Springs locations with Seminole County schools, close to 417, 434, Tuskawilla and major shoppings. Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Range, Refrigerator and Microwave. (Grounds Maintenance included) Please submit tenant application with copy of Full Credit Report and proof of income. Tenant application forms must be completed and sent with executed lease agreement along $50.00 per 18+years, Additional application fee of $85.00. No pets allowed. Please allow 10 days for approval by Landlord and HOA.