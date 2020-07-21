All apartments in Winter Springs
Winter Springs, FL
108 HERITAGE PARK STREET
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

108 HERITAGE PARK STREET

108 Heritage Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

108 Heritage Park Street, Winter Springs, FL 32708

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Townhome with 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms in excellent conditions on a Gated community with pool. Excellent Winter Springs locations with Seminole County schools, close to 417, 434, Tuskawilla and major shoppings. Appliances included: Washer, Dryer, Range, Refrigerator and Microwave. (Grounds Maintenance included) Please submit tenant application with copy of Full Credit Report and proof of income. Tenant application forms must be completed and sent with executed lease agreement along $50.00 per 18+years, Additional application fee of $85.00. No pets allowed. Please allow 10 days for approval by Landlord and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have any available units?
108 HERITAGE PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have?
Some of 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
108 HERITAGE PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Springs.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET offers parking.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET has a pool.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 HERITAGE PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
