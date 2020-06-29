107 Albert Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

SPACIOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD - $500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! Stunning 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home featuring Keyless Locks and Start Thermostat, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Large Backyard, and One Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.