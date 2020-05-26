1013 Knoll Wood Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Move-in Ready! Charming Mediterranean-style Home Overlooking The 3rd Hole In The Desirable Community Of Greenbriar At Tuscawilla, Well Known For Its Golf Course, Tennis, & Clubhouse. Pack Your Bags And Make This Completely Furnished Home Yours - For The Winter Or A Lifetime! As You Enter, You Are Welcomed By Rich Hard Wood Floors And A Large Living Room, Opening To An Expansive View Of Nature. An Enclosed Screened Porch Extends The Width Of The Home And Gives Plenty Of Room For Outdoor Florida Living. Enjoy The Lifestyle Of This Maintenance-free Property! All Landscaping Is Covered By Hoa As Well As The Community Pool. Kitchen And Baths Have Been Updated With Granite Countertops And The Home Has Been Tenderly Cared For. The Large Master Bedroom Comes Complete With En Suite Bathroom And Walk-in Closet. The 2nd Bedroom/office Makes The Perfect Retreat For A Teenager, Guest, Or Roommate, Complete With Built-in Desk, Cabinetry/shelving, And Pull-down Murphy Bed. The Beautiful Lanai Allows For Outstanding Views Of The Golf Course, Sunsets, And Excellent Bird Watching. Double-pane Windows Throughout, Solar Powered Water Heater, Termite Bond, New Garage Door, And 3 Year Old Hvac. Easy Commute To Ucf, Research Park, Airports, And 4-17 All Make This A Very Desirable, Central Location. Great Restaurants, Shopping, A Rated Schools, And Entertainment Round Out This Community, And All Of This Can Be Yours! Call Today For Your Private Tour! (furniture Optional)



