Winter Springs, FL
1013 Knoll Wood Court
Last updated May 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

1013 Knoll Wood Court

1013 Knoll Wood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1013 Knoll Wood Court, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Move-in Ready! Charming Mediterranean-style Home Overlooking The 3rd Hole In The Desirable Community Of Greenbriar At Tuscawilla, Well Known For Its Golf Course, Tennis, & Clubhouse. Pack Your Bags And Make This Completely Furnished Home Yours - For The Winter Or A Lifetime! As You Enter, You Are Welcomed By Rich Hard Wood Floors And A Large Living Room, Opening To An Expansive View Of Nature. An Enclosed Screened Porch Extends The Width Of The Home And Gives Plenty Of Room For Outdoor Florida Living. Enjoy The Lifestyle Of This Maintenance-free Property! All Landscaping Is Covered By Hoa As Well As The Community Pool. Kitchen And Baths Have Been Updated With Granite Countertops And The Home Has Been Tenderly Cared For. The Large Master Bedroom Comes Complete With En Suite Bathroom And Walk-in Closet. The 2nd Bedroom/office Makes The Perfect Retreat For A Teenager, Guest, Or Roommate, Complete With Built-in Desk, Cabinetry/shelving, And Pull-down Murphy Bed. The Beautiful Lanai Allows For Outstanding Views Of The Golf Course, Sunsets, And Excellent Bird Watching. Double-pane Windows Throughout, Solar Powered Water Heater, Termite Bond, New Garage Door, And 3 Year Old Hvac. Easy Commute To Ucf, Research Park, Airports, And 4-17 All Make This A Very Desirable, Central Location. Great Restaurants, Shopping, A Rated Schools, And Entertainment Round Out This Community, And All Of This Can Be Yours! Call Today For Your Private Tour! (furniture Optional)

Listing Courtesy Of BHHS FLORIDA REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have any available units?
1013 Knoll Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have?
Some of 1013 Knoll Wood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Knoll Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Knoll Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Knoll Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Knoll Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1013 Knoll Wood Court offers parking.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Knoll Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1013 Knoll Wood Court has a pool.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 1013 Knoll Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Knoll Wood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 Knoll Wood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1013 Knoll Wood Court has units with air conditioning.
