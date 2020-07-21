All apartments in Winter Park
853 S Pennsylvania Ave
853 S Pennsylvania Ave

853 S Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

853 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic bungalow near Rollins. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms. Updated bathroom. Washer and dryer- I will post pictures. On Sunday. Please text 407-808-9374 to arrange showing.
Walk to Park avenue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
853 S Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 853 S Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 S Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
853 S Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 S Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 853 S Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
