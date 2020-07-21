Historic bungalow near Rollins. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large rooms. Updated bathroom. Washer and dryer- I will post pictures. On Sunday. Please text 407-808-9374 to arrange showing. Walk to Park avenue
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 853 S Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
853 S Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.