Winter Park, FL
250 DANA WAY
250 DANA WAY

250 Dana Way · No Longer Available
Location

250 Dana Way, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning Winter Park 2/2 with a DEN is surrounded by million-dollar homes, large oak trees, and brick-paved streets. It is nestled on a premium corner lot off Winter Park Rd in the highly desired community of Charmont. Inside you are greeted by warm hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and delightful plantation shutters. The master suite awaits you with its exquisite master bath renovation completed in 2017 with an adjoining dressing room. Light and airy kitchen with clean white Corian countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Spacious fully fenced backyard with large attached wood deck for entertaining. This prime piece of property can accommodate many types of buyers. Whether you enjoy the home’s charm as is or desire a more elaborate dream home addition, this well-established neighborhood can support whatever you desire. It's truly an amazing location with top-rated schools and just a short distance to downtown Orlando, Park Avenue, Baldwin Park, Garden District, and Lake Ivanhoe District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 DANA WAY have any available units?
250 DANA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 DANA WAY have?
Some of 250 DANA WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 DANA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
250 DANA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 DANA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 250 DANA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 250 DANA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 250 DANA WAY offers parking.
Does 250 DANA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 DANA WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 DANA WAY have a pool?
No, 250 DANA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 250 DANA WAY have accessible units?
No, 250 DANA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 250 DANA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 DANA WAY has units with dishwashers.
