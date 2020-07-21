250 DANA WAY

Amenities

This stunning Winter Park 2/2 with a DEN is surrounded by million-dollar homes, large oak trees, and brick-paved streets. It is nestled on a premium corner lot off Winter Park Rd in the highly desired community of Charmont. Inside you are greeted by warm hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, and delightful plantation shutters. The master suite awaits you with its exquisite master bath renovation completed in 2017 with an adjoining dressing room. Light and airy kitchen with clean white Corian countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Spacious fully fenced backyard with large attached wood deck for entertaining. This prime piece of property can accommodate many types of buyers. Whether you enjoy the home’s charm as is or desire a more elaborate dream home addition, this well-established neighborhood can support whatever you desire. It's truly an amazing location with top-rated schools and just a short distance to downtown Orlando, Park Avenue, Baldwin Park, Garden District, and Lake Ivanhoe District.