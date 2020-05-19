2036 VIA TUSCANY

Amenities

FOR LEASE: Stylish Mid-Century home in The Vias. This super charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open layout with separate living, dining, and family rooms, as well as high ceilings and great natural light. The kitchen has newer stone counter tops and appliances and beautiful wood-grain tile floors flow throughout all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom sits at the back of the home and has French doors that open to a small open patio. The other two bedrooms are comfortably sized and share a hall bath. A lovely covered patio sits off the family room and overlooks the fenced backyard. Located in one of the best neighborhoods in Winter Park, known for its A-rated schools, walkability to the Racquet Club, and nearby parks, this home sits off a brick street, surrounded by lakefront estates. Lawn care is included. *Owner will consider a less than 12 month lease*