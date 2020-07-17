All apartments in Winter Park
Home
/
Winter Park, FL
/
2036 VIA TUSCANY
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

2036 VIA TUSCANY

2036 via Tuscany · No Longer Available
Location

2036 via Tuscany, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
FOR LEASE: Stylish Mid-Century home in The Vias. This super charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open layout with separate living, dining, and family rooms, as well as high ceilings and great natural light. The kitchen has newer stone counter tops and appliances and beautiful wood-grain tile floors flow throughout all of the bedrooms. The master bedroom sits at the back of the home and has French doors that open to a small open patio. The other two bedrooms are comfortably sized and share a hall bath. A lovely covered patio sits off the family room and overlooks the fenced backyard. Located in one of the best neighborhoods in Winter Park, known for its A-rated schools, walkability to the Racquet Club, and nearby parks, this home sits off a brick street, surrounded by lakefront estates. Lawn care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have any available units?
2036 VIA TUSCANY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have?
Some of 2036 VIA TUSCANY's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 VIA TUSCANY currently offering any rent specials?
2036 VIA TUSCANY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 VIA TUSCANY pet-friendly?
No, 2036 VIA TUSCANY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY offer parking?
Yes, 2036 VIA TUSCANY offers parking.
Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 VIA TUSCANY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have a pool?
No, 2036 VIA TUSCANY does not have a pool.
Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have accessible units?
No, 2036 VIA TUSCANY does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 VIA TUSCANY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2036 VIA TUSCANY has units with dishwashers.
