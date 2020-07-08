1757 Pine Avenue

Amenities

This is a must see 3 bedroom/2 bathroom Bungalow with a pool in Winter Park. Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Stainless steal appliances. Gorgeous fenced in back yard with a pool and cabana great for entertaining. Pool and Lawn maintenance included. Near Phelps Park, shopping, & restaurants. This house will go quickly. Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com. This property will require a second approval process with a $30 per adult fee. The initial application through KWRentsOrlando.com will not charge a fee but is required. Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,700, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 6/3/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

