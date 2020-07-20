1600 SPRUCE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Lake view, one story, remodeled, spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath spacious 2450 sq ft home with lake view of picturesque Lake Wilbar. Available for immediate occupancy. 7-12 moths lease possible. Very conveniently located in beautiful Winter park. Phelps Park 3 minutes walk features: playground, tennis& basketball courts, YMCA 5 minutes walk features the usual YMCA amenities along with the 2 pools. Gorgeous hiking along unique Winter Park's architecture and lakes: start at Lake Wilbar go to lake Knowles and 15 min stroll to Lake Maitland and Kraft's Azalea Garden. Winter park memorial hospital 5 min drive, Park avenue with its restaurants, shopping, venues 5 min by car or 25 min walk. High rated Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High schools.