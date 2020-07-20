All apartments in Winter Park
1600 SPRUCE AVENUE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

1600 SPRUCE AVENUE

1600 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Spruce Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
Lake view, one story, remodeled, spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath spacious 2450 sq ft home with lake view of picturesque Lake Wilbar. Available for immediate occupancy. 7-12 moths lease possible. Very conveniently located in beautiful Winter park. Phelps Park 3 minutes walk features: playground, tennis& basketball courts, YMCA 5 minutes walk features the usual YMCA amenities along with the 2 pools. Gorgeous hiking along unique Winter Park's architecture and lakes: start at Lake Wilbar go to lake Knowles and 15 min stroll to Lake Maitland and Kraft's Azalea Garden. Winter park memorial hospital 5 min drive, Park avenue with its restaurants, shopping, venues 5 min by car or 25 min walk. High rated Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have any available units?
1600 SPRUCE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Park, FL.
How much is rent in Winter Park, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winter Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have?
Some of 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1600 SPRUCE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winter Park.
Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1600 SPRUCE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
