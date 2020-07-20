1600 SPRUCE AVENUE

Amenities
Lake view, one story, remodeled, spacious 3 bedrooms 2 bath spacious 2450 sq ft home with lake view of picturesque Lake Wilbar. Available for immediate occupancy. 7-12 moths lease possible. Very conveniently located in beautiful Winter park. Phelps Park 3 minutes walk features: playground, tennis& basketball courts, YMCA 5 minutes walk features the usual YMCA amenities along with the 2 pools. Gorgeous hiking along unique Winter Park's architecture and lakes: start at Lake Wilbar go to lake Knowles and 15 min stroll to Lake Maitland and Kraft's Azalea Garden. Winter park memorial hospital 5 min drive, Park avenue with its restaurants, shopping, venues 5 min by car or 25 min walk. High rated Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High schools.