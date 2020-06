Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Get ready to fall in love with this 3/2 stunning lake house on ski lake, fully furnished (optional) . Sleek wood floors throughout. Open floor plan with kitchen bar and stainless steel appliances. The very large fenced backyard has a lovely patio, shaded lawn, boat house, dock. Fish, relax on hammock, entertain under the great Oak tree in back yard. Great for entertaining friends and family. Pets welcome. Lawn care included.Non-Smoking. You will love this home!