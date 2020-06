Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WINTER PARK LUXURY CONDO - Property Id: 126332



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

3 BEDROOM 3 BATH LUXURY CORNER UNIT IN WINTER PARK.

CONDO IS LOCATED IN THE DOUGLAS GRAND JUST 1 BLOCK FROM PARK AVENUE SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND PARKS. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH BRAND NEW CARPETING IN THE BEDROOMS. AMAZING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES. THIS HOME IS OVER 2700 SQ. FT. ENTIRE UNIT HAS JUST BEEN PAINTED...LOOKS BRAND NEW!!! CONTACT HELENE 407-463-7755

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126332

Property Id 126332



(RLNE5815148)