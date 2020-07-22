Seasons704

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving tennis court accessible parking cc payments courtyard e-payments

Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain flooring, large walk-in closets, and so much more. Seasons 704 offers fabulous amenities including a resident clubhouse with Internet cafe and coffee bar, an upgraded fitness center, and a refreshing pool area with sundeck and summer kitchen. Our pet-friendly West Palm Beach community also features two lighted tennis courts, a car care center, and a bark park.Best of all, Seasons 704 is ideally situated in the location you love - West Palm Beach, Florida. Our community puts you only moments away from premier shopping at Gardens Mall, the new Palm Beach Outlets, and the finest dining choices at City Place. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike, Palm Beach International Airport, and I-95 keeps everything within reach.