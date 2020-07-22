All apartments in West Palm Beach
Seasons704

4970 Haverhill Commons Cir · (912) 472-6155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL 33417

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 494128 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

Unit 496125 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 804 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 496027 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 494019 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Unit 492017 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1036 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Seasons704.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
accessible
parking
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain flooring, large walk-in closets, and so much more. Seasons 704 offers fabulous amenities including a resident clubhouse with Internet cafe and coffee bar, an upgraded fitness center, and a refreshing pool area with sundeck and summer kitchen. Our pet-friendly West Palm Beach community also features two lighted tennis courts, a car care center, and a bark park.Best of all, Seasons 704 is ideally situated in the location you love - West Palm Beach, Florida. Our community puts you only moments away from premier shopping at Gardens Mall, the new Palm Beach Outlets, and the finest dining choices at City Place. Easy access to the Florida Turnpike, Palm Beach International Airport, and I-95 keeps everything within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $95 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $750 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $30/month (1 pet) $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Seasons704 have any available units?
Seasons704 has 5 units available starting at $1,189 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Seasons704 have?
Some of Seasons704's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Seasons704 currently offering any rent specials?
Seasons704 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Seasons704 pet-friendly?
Yes, Seasons704 is pet friendly.
Does Seasons704 offer parking?
Yes, Seasons704 offers parking.
Does Seasons704 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Seasons704 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Seasons704 have a pool?
Yes, Seasons704 has a pool.
Does Seasons704 have accessible units?
Yes, Seasons704 has accessible units.
Does Seasons704 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Seasons704 has units with dishwashers.
