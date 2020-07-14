All apartments in West Palm Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

Jefferson Palm Beach

290 Courtney Lakes Circle · (561) 529-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR TODAY!
Location

290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,407

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,596

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,283

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 22

$2,421

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1385 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jefferson Palm Beach.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Follow the current to Jefferson Palm Beach, luxury lakefront living in West Palm Beach. Elevate your lifestyle with a deluxe amenity package featuring a resort pool with private cabanas, outdoor billiards lounge, outdoor living room with flat screen, grilling stations with an outdoor kitchen, chic Clubhouse lounge, fitness center, business center, conference room, and landscaped courtyard. Tailored to your lifestyle, select from 1, 2, & 3 bedroom layouts offering a choice of two finish packages - bright white or rich espresso cabinetry - to suit your style and taste. Apartments showcase sophisticated finishes and contemporary features with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen islands, built-in pantry, and sleek plank flooring. With the area's best collection of amenities, steps from the Palm Beach Outlet Mall and just minutes from the airport or the beach, Jefferson Palm Beach is life for every style. SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR OR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (one pet) $500 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 75 lbs.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy. Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jefferson Palm Beach have any available units?
Jefferson Palm Beach has 7 units available starting at $1,407 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Palm Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Palm Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does Jefferson Palm Beach have?
Some of Jefferson Palm Beach's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jefferson Palm Beach currently offering any rent specials?
Jefferson Palm Beach is offering the following rent specials: SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR TODAY!
Is Jefferson Palm Beach pet-friendly?
Yes, Jefferson Palm Beach is pet friendly.
Does Jefferson Palm Beach offer parking?
Yes, Jefferson Palm Beach offers parking.
Does Jefferson Palm Beach have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jefferson Palm Beach offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jefferson Palm Beach have a pool?
Yes, Jefferson Palm Beach has a pool.
Does Jefferson Palm Beach have accessible units?
No, Jefferson Palm Beach does not have accessible units.
Does Jefferson Palm Beach have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jefferson Palm Beach has units with dishwashers.

