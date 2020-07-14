Amenities

Follow the current to Jefferson Palm Beach, luxury lakefront living in West Palm Beach. Elevate your lifestyle with a deluxe amenity package featuring a resort pool with private cabanas, outdoor billiards lounge, outdoor living room with flat screen, grilling stations with an outdoor kitchen, chic Clubhouse lounge, fitness center, business center, conference room, and landscaped courtyard. Tailored to your lifestyle, select from 1, 2, & 3 bedroom layouts offering a choice of two finish packages - bright white or rich espresso cabinetry - to suit your style and taste. Apartments showcase sophisticated finishes and contemporary features with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, kitchen islands, built-in pantry, and sleek plank flooring. With the area's best collection of amenities, steps from the Palm Beach Outlet Mall and just minutes from the airport or the beach, Jefferson Palm Beach is life for every style. SCHEDULE A CONTACT-FREE SELF-GUIDED TOUR OR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY!