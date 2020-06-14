131 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with garage

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nautica Isles
1 Unit Available
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard
6284 Seven Springs Boulevard, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1368 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Unit features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space,

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1082 Pinewood Lake Court
1082 Pinewood Lake Court, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Desirable 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage Townhome on cul-de-sac in gated community Pinewood Lake, with pool, cabana, sidewalks, tot lot...Built in 2008. Open spacious kitchen to living room with great garden view.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6113 Rainbow Court
6113 Rainbow Court, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1301 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage, Single Family Home in a quite +55 community. Being leased fully furnished. Big family room with a screened in Florida room. Lots of natural sunlight.

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Jennings Avenue
533 Jennings Avenue, Greenacres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1603 sqft
Beautiful Home in the heart of greenacres ready for the perfect tenants. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Heated pool as well as jacuzzi. Big back yard perfect for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5905 Triphammer Road
5905 Triphammer Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1020 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Great Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Beach National Golf and Country Club
1 Unit Available
7059 Oakmont Dr
7059 Oakmont Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1994 sqft
3BR Immediate Move In Private Yard - Property Id: 291685 Ready to move in IMMEDIATELY! Updated kitchen and baths. Freshly painted and tile throughout. Huge backyard with plenty of space for entertainment. 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
5958 Ithaca Circle West
5958 Ithaca Circle West, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1671 sqft
This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1194 Winding Rose Way
1194 Winding Rose Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1443 sqft
LOOKING FOR A NICE HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY? Enjoy this beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage single family home in VICTORIA WOODS . THE COMMUNITY HAS WONDERFUL KIDS PLAY AREA, TENNIS, BASKETBALL, VOLLEYBALL, RACQUETBALL, POOL AND DOG PARK.

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7075 Pioneer Lakes Circle
7075 Pioneer Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3583 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive lakefront home in exclusive community of Estates of Pioneer Lake which consists of 21 estate homes situated on a sparkling 28 acre lake! This truly unique estate home is set on over 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6280 S Military Trail
6280 S Military Trl, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1756 sqft
End unit with two car garage - freshly painted, new flooring upstairs and community pool. No dogs allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,587
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,757
1439 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Renaissance
20 Units Available
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,482
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
35 Units Available
The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1303 sqft
The District Boynton is a vibrant new community, perfect for those who like their living quarters with a bit more flair. Offering spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments in Boynton Beach, the community presents the perfect hideaway for any preference.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
Golden Lakes
9 Units Available
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,369
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1370 sqft
Convenient to shopping of Boynton Beach Mall, as well as Delray Beach and the Florida Turnpike. Unit amenities include central A/C and heating, dishwashers and washer/dryer sets. Community offers gym, lake views and detached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Wellington Green
29 Units Available
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,630
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1432 sqft
Luxury apartment with chef-inspired kitchens, custom finishes and elevator access. Community access to a garden, playground, gym, business center, pool and game room. Close access to Wellington Green, Banyan Gold Club and local elementary schools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
High Ridge
9 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,384
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1219 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
City Guide for Greenacres, FL

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenacres? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greenacres, FL

Greenacres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

