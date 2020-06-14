131 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with garage

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...



Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

